Latina, March 14, 2024 – Environmental Advisor Franco Addonizio inspects the wastewater treatment plant in Via Massaro. Together with him are Elisabetta Alfarano from the Environmental Directorate of the Municipality of Latina, as well as technical specialists and officials from the province of Latina.

“The inspection,” states councilor Franco Addonizio, “was aimed at checking the functioning of the treatment plant, which had recently been subject to restoration and scheduled maintenance. The site, which is functioning perfectly thanks to the interventions, has been planted with new plants that will flower in a few weeks and native plants of the area.

Our goal now is to make this area accessible to students, and we plan to attract schools that have joined the Eco-Schools project. We want it to become a meeting place and educational events for students to learn about the system. “In addition to the restoration of the phytopurification plant, confirmed this morning,” concludes Addonizio, “we will also ensure its expansion thanks to the funds provided by the Province of Latina.”

