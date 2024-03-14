Latina, March 14, 2024 – A particularly successful initiative took place on March 5 last year in the buildings in Via degli Aurunci where the Piccolo Mondo kindergarten in Latina is located, which were available for an event organized by the school director Immacolata Brancaccio and the teachers in Latina. collaboration with pizzeria “Keste”, in which children took an active part and had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of pizza. The owners of a pizzeria on Via Montenero held an interactive master class to introduce little ones to the art of making pizza.

The children, divided into groups, donned aprons and chef’s hats, ready to become real pizza chefs for the day. Keste’s experienced pizza makers explained to the young participants every step of pizza preparation: from preparing the dough to choosing the ingredients and cooking in ovens provided by the school. The atmosphere was lively and fun, with children enthusiastically manipulating the dough, rolling out the tomatoes and doling out the ingredients on the pizza.

During the process, the pizza chefs shared funny anecdotes about the world of pizza, engaging children in playful learning. At the end of the preparation, the small pizzerias had the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of their labor by enjoying a freshly baked pizza. Each child received a personalized certificate of participation, emphasizing their interest and active participation in the event. The closing ceremony was made even more special by the presence of Councilwoman Francesca Tesone, who praised the initiative as an example of collaboration between the commercial sector and the local community.

The council member thanked Keste Pizzeria for its commitment to promoting culinary education and sharing positive experiences with children. To make the experience even more memorable, each participant received a personalized voucher for a free pizza at the pizzeria. In conclusion, the Pizza Makers for a Day initiative provided children from Piccolo Mondo Kindergarten in Latin America with an exceptional opportunity to learn while having fun while making unforgettable memories.

