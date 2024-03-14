Lancia is in the middle of its renaissance and they are more than happy to return to their past. For example, the design of their new Ypsilon was peppered with hints of the Stratos of yesteryear. We can soon look forward to a spiritual successor to the iconic Delta, with their flagship likely to be called “Aurelia” or “Gamma”, both references to some of the most beautiful models in the brand’s history. However, there are also many sports fans in this story, and they also deserve a worthy continuation.

Ypsilon HF 240 hp

That’s why Lancia unveiled its new sports label today, and if it looks familiar, it’s no coincidence. This is practically the same “HF” logo that the Italians have been using since 1960 and which could also be seen, for example, on the famous Delta HF Integrale. The letters “HF” reportedly stand for “High Fidelity,” which is what Lancia wants to call its most loyal customers, and the red elephant has an equally bizarre explanation. The animal is said to have been a good luck charm for the son of Lancia’s founder and was used in sports models because “elephants are unstoppable once they get moving.”

The latter promises not to be a problem for the first “HF”, since it will be a hot version of the electric Ypsilon. It will use the same powertrain as the new Abarth 600e, so expect the same 240 hp, but in an even more compact size. As a result, the Ypsilon HF will hit 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, according to Lancia, and if that doesn’t convince you, the Italians are already reporting that the hot hatchback will have lowered suspension and a wider track. When we see the end result, they don’t say anything.