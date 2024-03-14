Kyiv: “The international community should not recognize the vote in Russia”

Ukraine is calling on the international community to reject the results of the Russian presidential election, calling the vote scheduled for March 15-17 in Russia a “farce.” “Ukraine calls on foreign states and international organizations to refrain from recognizing the results of these “elections,” organized, in particular, in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia,” the Ukrainian diplomacy statement said.

Tajani about Volkov: “Moscow continues to persecute opponents. We condemn the serious attack on Navalny’s employee.”

“In Russia we know what the situation is, so there is nothing special to comment on. Something really serious happened with the death of Navalny and with the attack even on his closest comrade-in-arms, Leonid Volkov, whom “I saw in Brussels” with Navalny. wife. “This is proof that Russia continues to persecute those who oppose the regime, and this cannot but deserve our condemnation.” This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the “New Slavery – Conference on Human Trafficking” at the Italian Embassy to the Holy See.

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “The allies do not provide enough ammunition”

NATO countries are not providing Ukraine with “sufficient ammunition” and this is having “daily consequences on the battlefield.” This warning was expressed by the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg. “NATO allies are not providing Ukraine with enough ammunition, and this has consequences every day on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg explained. “This is a huge challenge, and this is one of the reasons why the Russians were able to make progress on the battlefield,” he added. “The United States, Canada and Europe must do more, and we need long-term commitment,” Stoltenberg said. The problem is not a lack of defense industry capacity, but a question of the “political will” needed to “make decisions and prioritize our support for Ukraine,” he said.