Florence, March 14, 2024 – Yesterday evening, a stabbing occurred in Florence in which a 19-year-old Moldovan was stabbed to death in the street near the Santa Maria Novella train station and later died in the Santa Maria Nuova hospital. A mobile police team is investigating the incident, having already identified a group of people, including the perpetrator of the stabbing: the murder weapon has not yet been found

Police intervened around 1am in Largo Alinari, where 118 medical workers rescued the young man. Hypotheses for the fatal attack include that it was related to drug problems. At the moment, information about the boy, who was probably the victim of a dispute related, as already mentioned, to drugs, has not been disclosed. Information about the identity of the suspects in the stabbing has also not been released.

Source: ADNCRONOS

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

