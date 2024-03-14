Jorge Lorenzo out of his teeth on Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta

During a speech to the microphones of “El Mundo Deportivo”, the former Spanish centaur Jorge Lorenzo, among the various topics covered, wanted to go against the grain compared to the statements made by Dorna number one Carmelo Ezpeleta regarding talent and competitiveness of the current starting grid compared to the past ones. In addition, the former Ducati rider focused his attention on two riders in particular, namely Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, authors of an excellent seasonal debut.

“In terms of talent, ambition and desire to be killers, with the exception of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, the current grid does not match my generation. Today we see a very balanced grid with the most successful bikes in history, but it is not the best ever” began the former five-time world champion Spanish centaur.

“In terms of personality, talent and ambition, our generation had more. I was very surprised by the mentality of Pedro Acosta, who before his debut wanted to reiterate the concept of not having arrived in MotoGP to make friends. It is this determination that distinguishes champions from great riders” added Jorge Lorenzo.