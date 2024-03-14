Iveco Group, new industrial plan: investments of over 5.5 billion until 2028 and revenues of 19 billion

Iveco Group will invest over 5.5 billion euros from 2024 to 2028 to remain at the forefront of an innovation trajectory that is evolving very quickly. This was announced during the Company’s Capital Markets Day held today in Turin. The Company focuses on three key areas: energy transition, Artificial Intelligence and Software Defined Vehicles, autonomous driving. As regards the energy transition, the Company confirms the objective of zero carbon emissions by 2040. After the presentation of the Plan, the stock stands out on Piazza Affari and is up +11.42%.

The key targets of the industrial activities of the Iveco group for 2028 include net revenues of approximately 19 billion euros, adjusted EBIT margin between 7 and 8%, free cash flow of approximately 0.9 billion euros. Iveco on top after the presentation of the Plan (+11.34). For 2024, Iveco Group has increased its revenues from industrial activities from -5% to -4%, while the group’s Adjusted Ebit is estimated between 920 and 970 million. The guidance for the current year, revised upwards compared to last February’s data, was announced today in Turin on the occasion of the presentation of the new strategic plan to 2028. The Adjusted Ebit of industrial activities, however, is expected between 790 and 840 million, free cash flow unchanged between 350 and 400 million, investments around 1 billion.

“The first of our values ​​states that ‘we go beyond the obvious’. It embodies the soul of our Group and clearly reflects our ambition to consciously push boundaries and boldly embark on new paths. We have proven that we can deliver on our promises what are we doing”. This was stated by Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group.

“Today – he said – we commit with a new plan to an acceleration of our product portfolio, to stronger and more diversified partnerships and to a greater determination in pursuing sustainability. We will respect these commitments because the paths and opportunities ahead of us and the Our five Business Units are exciting and limitless.” “Furthermore,” she added, “as we leverage the possibilities that exist within us, we will continue to explore highly valuable opportunities externally. We will always go beyond the obvious.”

Iveco Group: new partnership with Ford Otosan

Iveco and Ford Trucks, Ford Otosan’s heavy commercial vehicle brand, announce a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration in the joint development of a cab structure for heavy commercial vehicles compliant with new regulations coming into force in 2028/2029.

This is, the company explained, a preliminary step in the joint development of new products and technologies, extended to internal cabin components and systems. Furthermore, Iveco Group announced that it is extending and strengthening its strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Company. According to Iveco Group, partnerships like these offer a triple advantage: they reduce costs and expenses for all partners involved, ensure compliance and competitiveness and ensure the vehicle has highly relevant features without passing on excessive costs to end customers.