“I feel like life is slipping out of my hands”: the moving video message from Daniel Osvaldo

With a touching video published on his social channels, former footballer Daniel Osvaldo opened his heart and recounted the moment of great difficulty he is experiencing. The former Argentinian naturalized Italian bomber spoke of depression and addictions, which led him to become a person he no longer recognizes. A request for help and an outburst from the former champion.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

Daniel Osvaldo, born in Lanus in Argentina in 1986, was for years one of the most well-known and followed footballers in Italy. He has worn the shirts of some of the most important clubs in the country, such as Fiorentina, Roma, Juventus, Inter, but also that of the Italian national team, being naturalized Italian.

All traces of him had been lost for some time. Thanks to the end of his career as a professional footballer, but apparently above all due to the severe depression from which he suffers. The former striker himself explained what was happening to him.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

In a long video published on Instagram, in which she appears in an unclear image, her voice is clearly audible, broken by pain and fragility. Daniel doesn’t beat around the bush, explaining that he is struggling with severe depression, which in turn has led him to fall into alcohol and drug addictions. “Right now I feel like life is slipping out of my hands“: declared the former footballer.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

He then goes on to admit that this announcement is indeed an outburst, but perhaps also a request for help. A way to make the many people he pushed away, people who loved him, understand that this is the reason for everything.

I was an elite footballer, I was a completely different person, full of confidence, full of confidence. Now I am a person I no longer recognize and it is difficult for me to get out of this situation.

Countless messages that friends and fans sent him, commenting on the post to show their closeness to him. Some also arrived from well-known personalities from the world of sport and football.