Margrethe Vestager (Lapresse)

Merger between Ita Airways and Lufthansa:

Europe’s antitrust authority will issue a warning next week about the merger between Ita Airways and Lufthansa, detailing potential issues across domestic, international and intercontinental markets. As reported by Corriere della Sera, currently, neither Ita, nor the Ministry of Economy, nor Lufthansa have commented on the situation, and not even Brussels has issued any statements on the matter. Those involved will be warned about the risk of a veto by the European Commission.

However, European Union experts are finalizing the “statement of objections” to be sent to the Italian Ministry of Economy and the German company. At the same time, some solutions are being evaluated to avoid any obstacles from the European Commission, such as the transfer of slots to other airlines. The EU Antitrust has until June 6 to decide on the transaction.

The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, expressed her opinion on the dossier. “I believe it is important to ensure that the process takes its course, because it is complex and with a lot of data at stake”, she told RaiNews24. “We are at the stage where we have done a very detailed analysis to understand if there are any overlaps between the two companies on the routes, if both companies fly on the same routes one would have to close them and therefore the prices would increase – he continued -. So we are waiting to find a solution to this problem, both from ITA and from Lufthansa, so that there can be this merger, customers can have affordable prices and have attractive routes.”