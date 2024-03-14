Istat: Blangiardo name skips, government does not ask the Chambers for opinion

The government has withdrawn the request for a parliamentary opinion on the proposal to confirm Giancarlo Blangiardo as head of Istat. This was announced by the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission Nazario Pagano during today’s office.

Among the gossips, there are already those who say that the failure to appoint is a new insult from Giorgia Meloni to her ally Matteo Salvini. Blangiardo, in fact, was appointed to the League during the yellow-green government, in 2019.

As Affaritaliani.it wrote yesterday, the issue of appointments, after the elections won in Abruzzo, has become topical again in the majority.

Between spring and summer several boards of directors will have to be renewed, but the three most important are those of Rai, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Ferrovie. Added to this is the need to define the new governance of Netco, the company spun off from Tim which will deal with network management and which should see the light around the summer.