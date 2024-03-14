The international community has continued to pressure for more humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip, however, Israel announced this Thursday that it does not plan to open more border crossings, of the seven it has, it will only allow the two enabled so far: Rafah, bordering Egypt, and Kerem Shalom, in Israeli territory.

“It is not about opening more border posts, it is about international organizations distributing the aid that already passes through these two border crossings throughout the Gaza Strip. Israel is doing everything possible, but the UN has not ordered for weeks. trucks to distribute that food, especially in northern Gaza,” COGAT Civil Affairs Chief Elad Gored said today in a press conference from Kerem Shalom.

This Thursday, the European Parliament approved a resolution, passed with 372 votes in favor, 44 against and 120 abstentions, which urges Israel to open the border of the Palestinian enclave to allow the entry of humanitarian aid “immediately”, and in who denounce the “catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the imminent risk of famine.”

However, Gored insists that the number of trucks entering daily in the last two weeks averaged 230, while before the war only about 50 trucks with food entered.

“Israel has not set limits on the amount of food that can enter Gaza. 99% of the trucks we inspect have our approval. Those that do not are because they contain material that Hamas can use for terrorist activities,” he said.

The World Food Program entered this Tuesday for the first time directly north of the enclave, along a military road through which Israel allowed 6 trucks to access, although it has not been used again.

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that before the Israeli offensive, the trucks that entered the enclave daily were 500, so they consider that the humanitarian aid that is now entering cannot cover the basic needs of the Palestinians. Gazans, mired in a humanitarian catastrophe and exposed to Israeli bombings at distribution points.

In the last 24 hours, at least twenty people and dozens of civilians were injured by three Israeli attacks while waiting to receive food: one at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City; another against an aid distribution warehouse in the camp Nuseirat refugees; and the second at another UNRWA distribution center in Rafah.

Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday and justified it by alleging that a Hamas leader, Mohamed Abu Hasna, was at that distribution point, a police officer whom they identified as a member of the Islamist group’s operations unit in Rafah, who cooperated with the military wing of that organization and which was responsible for the distribution of humanitarian aid and delivered large amounts to “Hamas terrorists.”

“Hasna was also responsible for intelligence activities and provided information on Israeli Army positions that Hamas then used for its attacks,” a military statement said.

However, the head of COGAT repeatedly asserted that Israeli troops do not “shoot at civilians” waiting to collect humanitarian aid, but at “situations that can lead to threats.”

In total, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid to be delivered since February 29, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Government, the day the so-called “Flour Massacre” took place.

At least 118 Gazans died and more than 700 were injured that day, when some 12,000 people were waiting for the arrival of an aid convoy and, according to the Army, the hungry crowd pounced on the trucks in a stampede that caused deaths from suffocation. although Palestinian medical sources assert that the victims had gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

After more than five months of war, hunger and bombs continue to kill people in the enclave, where the number of victims amounts to 31,340 dead and 73,134 injured, in addition to some 7,000 bodies trapped under the rubble, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

