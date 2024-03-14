Irpef, the discount for average incomes. The government plan can save up to €940

The Meloni government wants to intervene on Irpef but in particular for average incomes, those that go up to €55 thousand a year. The plan being carried out by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo – reports Il Messaggero – provides for a reduced rate of 34 or 33 percent and estimated benefits of up to 940 euros per year. Above 50 thousand euros of income today, the maximum rate of 43 percent kicks in. From 28 to 50 thousand euros of income, however, the intermediate rate applies which is currently set at 35 percent. The first step therefore should be to “widen” the average bracket, raising the threshold up to 55 thousand euros.

According to estimates drawn up by the National Council of Accountants for Il Messaggero, approximately 440 thousand taxpayers would benefit from this expansion. If the intermediate rate remained at the current level, i.e. 35 percent, these 440 thousand taxpayers would obtain a benefit of between 80 and 400 euros per year. The cost to the state would not be high, only around a hundred million. But in reality in the government’s plans there would also be a reduction in the tax rate which, in the most “high” version could drop up to 33 percent and at that point it could reach up to €940 in benefits per year.