With the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the digitalization of the country, the Internet for Wellbeing is now available to citizens, a proposal supported by the Mexican government and coordinated by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), here we tell you the details.

What is the Internet for Wellbeing?

This is a Mexican initiative in which you can have access to quality Internet in an economical way. Its operating system includes 13 mobile telephone operators, with the aim of expanding the connection network in Mexican territory.

This service promises to surpass the telecommunications technology that has prevailed for two decades.

How can I contract the Internet for Wellbeing service?

People interested in obtaining this service may request access to a SIM card through the branches of Financiera de Bienestar or through the offices of the Mexican Post Office.

Before purchasing the package that best meets your needs, you must check the compatibility of your device with said network; you can confirm this on the service’s official website, where the IMEI number will be requested.

Once I have confirmed the compatibility and contracting of the service, where can I recharge?

Quick access to this service is one of the government policies that support it, so there are various points where you can make recharges and referenced payments for Internet for Wellbeing.

Charging points

Correos Mexican Postal Service Farmacias Gi Farmapronto Pharmacies of Financial Savings for Well-being

Referenced payment

Walmart Circle K Sam’s Club Bodega Aurrera 7 Eleven Extra Another option is to download the App that the Mexican government has enabled to pay for the service, which is available on Google Play.

This service aims to enhance connectivity in the country, which will facilitate access to information and technology in general easily and at reduced rates.

