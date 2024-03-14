Next Sunday, June 2, the election day will be held in which the next president of the Mexican Republic will be decided, as well as the 128 positions in the Chamber of Senators and the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. In addition, in some states people will vote for positions at the local level from governorships to city councils. Which results in the largest elections in the history of the country.

Given the importance of this electoral process, Mexican men and women have come to renew their voter credentials, however, they have not been collected in their entirety.

What happens if you don’t pick up your voter card today?

The importance of going to the National Electoral Institute is because today is the last day to go for the plastic, whether for renewal or a modification. If the credential is not collected, you will have to wait until the end of the aforementioned elections, which would prevent your participation in said election day.

You will not have official identification until after June 2, and your name will not appear on the Nominal List of Voters.

Today, the fixed modules will operate until 8:00 p.m., so it is recommended that you go as close as possible. Remember that voting is everyone’s responsibility as citizens.

