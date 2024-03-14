The National Electoral Institute (INE) calls on citizens who processed their Voting Credential for the first time, as well as those who changed their address, corrected data or replaced it due to validity, to collect it no later than today, Thursday, December 14. March.

This day, most of the fixed Citizen Assistance Modules (MAC) will provide service until 24:00 hours, to give all people the opportunity to come get their Credential.

Citizens can consult the schedule of the fixed or itinerant Module where they carried out their procedure, at INETEL at 800 433 2000 or on the Locate your module portal: https://ubicatumodulo.ine.mx/

The process to collect the Voting Credential is very fast and, with this, the citizens who processed it will be able to participate in the Election Day on June 2.

MV

