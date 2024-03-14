Los Angeles, March 14, 2024 – Another great and perfect win for Jannik Sinner in his career and at the ATP Indian Wells tournament. The world No. 3 tennis player beats ATP No. 32 Jiri Legecka in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3, and is eliminated in the semifinals.

Now awaits the winner of the other scheduled quarter between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Temperatures are significantly lower than in previous days, with wind blowing and the threat of rain looming. The thing is that Sinner decides to go out onto the field wearing a long-sleeved shirt under his T-shirt (to also protect his elbow a little?).

Match. There was only one precedent between them in favor of the South Tyrolean, who defeated the 22-year-old from Mladá Boleslav in straight sets in the round of 16 of the Challenger in Ostrava (red clay) in 2019. Yannick hit the break with a backhand pass down the line, on the fourth useful ball (the Czech erases the first three thanks to his serve), already in the third game of the first set. The Blues consolidate their lead (3-1): Lehecka continues to follow them (3-2). In the eighth game, Sinner unexpectedly made life difficult for himself, offering his opponent a chance for a counter-break, which, however, was immediately canceled with a more than strong first game (5-3). The Czech tries his best to keep the tempo high: in the ninth game he breaks up the first set point with an ace, the second with a strong body shot, but in the third game Lehecka ends with a cross-court backhand. in the lineout and the blue player scores 6-3.

In the second half, Legecka (on the advice of coach Tomas Berdych?) tries to use the field a little more, without hitting every ball like a blacksmith. Sinner, however, is not fazed and continues to manage the exchange with extreme determination (2-1). In the fourth game, the Czech cancels the first break point, but in the second his stop volley is not effective, and the Italian’s pass (3-1). Yannick confirms the advantage (4-1): Jiri, although not exactly a sharp mind, tries to stay in touch (4-2) in the hope of some Italian gift. But it doesn’t work out because Sinner compensates for two double faults with a couple of rebounds on the run and the first one that doesn’t even want to work (5-2). Soon after, with a narrow backhand across the court, he gets two match points, which Lehecka cancels with the same number of first shots before winning another game (5-3). In the ninth game, Yannick receives three more match points (consecutively): in the first “signal” – a forehand, and in the second (fourth overall) a forehand across the court is inexorable (6-3).

