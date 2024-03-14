Mark Deuz, professor of media studies at the University of Amsterdam, has been interviewing journalists and others working in the media sector for over twenty-five years. However, it was only in recent years that he realized he had a blind spot regarding transgressive behavior. “A lot of the conversations I had were really about this issue,” he says. “But I didn’t see it very well, just like people in the media sometimes don’t always see exactly what’s going on.”

In recent years, Doyse has primarily focused on the topic of well-being and happiness in the workplace at media companies. He did this in collaboration with organizational psychologist Karen Nieuwenhuijsen from the Amsterdam University Medical Center. What does he think of how the public broadcaster is trying to bring about cultural change in Hilversum following recent revelations of workplace misconduct?

Broadcasters and NGOs have jointly developed an action plan in response to a critical report published last month by the Van Rijn Committee on transgressive behavior in public service broadcasting (see box). In an advisory email to NGO management, Doyse summarizes the plan as “measures that mainly concern the material and organizational sphere.” He thinks it’s a good choice. “Because all the research that I know of really shows that the organizational aspect often determines whether people actually feel seen and supported, are willing to work hard, and dare to be critical, or whether they passively suffer through all the suffering and move on.” earlier or we fall out,” he wrote to the NGO. “Therefore, more formal support is needed, as well as transparent and verifiable rules in the field of organization and leadership. This responsibility is well implemented in this regard.”

This comes from the sector itself

But there are also problems that the plan does not address, says Deuze, that arise in research into transgressive behavior in the creative sector. He reviewed the literature published in recent years. “The surprising thing is that almost all the ideas on this topic come not from science, but from the profession itself,” he says. “Reports from, for example, the Van Rijn Commission for Public Broadcasting and the Council for Culture on the cultural sector. This indicates that people in the industry can see for themselves that something is wrong. Apart from the lack of understanding from science, I also have to admit that.”

Deuse is pleased with Van Rijn’s commission. He calls it “a valuable report, based on facts and evidence and containing many useful recommendations.” He sees the report as an important step in raising awareness, which has been going on for several years in the Netherlands and abroad. It’s part of a broader cultural change, he says, with people becoming more assertive and demanding at work. “What was special was that freelancers in the Netherlands took part in protests for the first time last year. He plays in all creative sectors around the world. Employees of large gaming companies who sue employers for discrimination, inappropriate behavior and unsafe work culture with overtime for low pay. It’s the same in the advertising world.”

Professor of Media Studies at the University of Amsterdam Mark Deuys If you really want to change something, problematic administrators will have to go

According to Duse, this cultural change has different reasons. First of all, our relationship with work changes. We expect things from our work environment such as safety, trust and a sense of community that we are used to getting from other areas of their lives such as church, pub or football club. “Research shows that we are spending less and less time on these old domains and more and more time on work,” says Doise. “But not so much about productivity, but about all those emotional things that we expect in return. Therefore, work is not only about earning money for fun, it should also be fun and feel safe.”

This trend cannot be seen in isolation from the major social movements of recent years: #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter. #MeToo has brought attention to sexism and sexual violence. #BlackLivesMatter ensured that diversity was suddenly at the top of the agenda. “In media, we’re seeing a new generation of creators with bicultural backgrounds who are more assertive and go their own way, like at FunX and Omroep Zwart,” Deuse says. “This makes the lack of diversity in other newsrooms even more noticeable. Discrimination and sexism are forms of transgressive behavior. Research shows that women, minorities and young people are most affected by this behavior.”

Not only colleagues, but also people

The collective trauma caused by the pandemic has accelerated cultural change, Duse said. A general feeling of vulnerability and social isolation has forced companies to pay more attention to the mental well-being of their employees. “Many professional associations first began taking the temperature of the professional group through research and surveys during or shortly after the pandemic,” Doise says. “How is everybody? And when the results came, it often turned out that things were not so good at all. The employees realized that we are not only colleagues, but also people.”

According to Deuz, apart from all the different scientific theories that can be applied to this, it is best illustrated by an anecdote. “A good friend of mine from the US, Amy Zerba, is an executive at The New York Times,” he begins. “She recently told me that during the pandemic, she suddenly saw her colleagues at home thanks to Zoom. “Colleagues saw that I was a single mother, and I saw that a colleague was caring for her elderly father.” Returning to the editorial office, she notices that personal things are suddenly becoming a topic of discussion. That it’s okay to be human and not just the stubborn news hunter you’re expected to be at a quality newspaper like The New York Times.”

All of this requires a new, more inclusive form of leadership. “But we have a generation of managers and leaders who are really blind to this,” Doise says. There is a growing awareness, he says, that the media is teeming with bosses who often don’t owe their leadership skills to positions of power. “In the Netherlands, initiatives to improve media leadership are mainly developed by the Foundation for Democracy and Media,” says Deuz. “The same thing is happening abroad.” The European Broadcasting Union is working on a leadership course for public service broadcasters across Europe.”

Back to Hilversum

The action plan of NGOs and broadcasters is also aimed mainly at managers. There’s nothing wrong with that, Doise says, but the problem is that it was created by the same people who are at the root of the problem. “Older people—mostly men, all white—who have been perpetuating things like this for decades. The people who are partly responsible for the problem cannot solve it. This doesn’t mean you need to fire everyone immediately. Or that you should replace all broadcast directors with young talent of color. However, you must give responsibility for change to others. But you can’t find them one, two, three. It takes time.”

Read also Scientists from the Van Rijn Committee: “It’s not our job to determine who is right”

Many broadcasters fear that nothing will change as long as the directors who caused or ignored the problems remain in place. They were disappointed that the Van Rijn Commission report did not lead to a scandal. Some have gone to the media to tell their story anonymously or otherwise. In response, some directors did leave their jobs (temporarily): NPO director Remco van Leen, WNL boss Bert Heyses and, most recently, NOS director Gerard Timmer. “If you really want to make a difference, problematic directors have to go,” Doise says. “It seems obvious to me. But this is not a solution.”

Doise knows from experience how difficult it can be to address inappropriate behavior and create a safe and inclusive work environment. He is partly responsible for similar projects within the university. “The most important thing to understand is that you don’t have to turn one button,” he says, “but fifteen buttons at a time. It’s complicated. For example, in addition to being good for the organization and management, the action plan pays little attention to two other causes of an unhealthy work culture: an unusually high workload and an imbalance between what people put into their work and what they get out of it. come back. “

The head of NOS has resigned, the NGO is working on improvements



Gerard Timmer will resign as CEO of NOS with immediate effect. The television company reported this on Thursday. His decision follows the publication of an article in Volkskrant which shows that Timmer did receive signals of abuses within the broadcaster during his time as director of BNNVARA, including at De Wereld Draait Door and Zembla.

NGOs and broadcasters have jointly developed an action plan in response to the devastating report that the Van Rijn Committee presented last month into inappropriate behavior in Hilversum. RTL News was able to reveal the content last week and the plan will be revealed later this month. It includes measures to improve work culture, especially aimed at presenters, television presenters and other managers. NGOs and broadcasters shared this last week with outgoing Secretary of State Fleur Greper (Culture and Media, D66). It should be implemented in the second half of this year.

Speakers’ contracts should specify what behavior is expected of them. And they need to be closely monitored. There should be an investigation into speakers’ salaries and structures to avoid salary caps. Stricter rules should also be introduced for broadcasters. For example, board members and broadcast directors can only serve two five-year terms. There should also be a duty of care for all broadcasters, as well as a common code of conduct and complaints procedure.

All managers should attend leadership training and courses. And employees must be better protected; therefore the number of self-employment contracts should be reduced.

Outgoing Secretary of State Graper asked the government’s cross-border commissioner, Mariette Hamer, to review the plan and respond.

Share Write to the editor