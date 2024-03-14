The neo-Gothic church on Spoorwegstraat in the center of Arnhem was relieved of its function in 2017. According to the Reformatorisch Dagblad, maintenance of the large 1898 national monument exceeded the capacity of the small Evangelical Lutheran community in Arnhem. The church was sold. It became a hotel. A special hotel, aptly named Bizar Bazaar. Between the benches there was a kitchen, restaurant and breakfast room, and guests could sleep in one of the glass hotel rooms “suspended” in the central nave of the first floor.

Church, Arnhem

Price (2 people): about 200 euros.

I never understood the pleasure of sleeping in a glass hotel room overlooking a church floor where people eat and drink, because everyone can see inside, so the curtains are almost always closed. But I heard in the hallways that sometimes there were parties where the curtains were left open (and the front door was locked). We’ll never know for sure…

Because since last year, a new public catering facility has appeared in the temple: the Church. You can still sleep in the same floating hotel rooms, but the restaurant has undergone a huge change. The bar and kitchen are given a prominent place in the center of the church. The interior—new murals, opulent floral arrangements and baby blue walls with pink Japanese flowers up front—is a little kitschy, but such a pompous arrangement also requires a bit of bombast.

The church is run by very young but very ambitious chefs Janick van den Broek and Bart Leusinck. They mean business: headset service, warm towels after appetizers, aesthetically pleasing fine dining dishes carefully crafted. The kitchen team works quietly in the middle of the large room, like a machine. They don’t create wine pairings. The sommelier recommends: start with a beautiful bottle of white, and then see what happens. Of course, you can just have a glass of wine. Then she looks for something tasty that will at least serve the next few courses. The church serves an old-fashioned, beautiful and long menu consisting of six, nine or twelve courses.

Flavor pyramid

Chef Leysink previously served as executive chef under celebrity chef Peter Gast. That’s noticeable. Tonight he puts several special layered, beautifully dosed dishes on the table. His love and talent is undoubtedly fish dishes (he also writes on the site). In this way, he builds a beautiful pyramid of flavors—a soft, broad umami base of soy and seaweed, topped with sweet and sour turnips and the sour tips of lime balls (also known as “lime caviar”)—around raw langoustine. without drowning out the sweet meat of crustaceans. Later he does it again with a piece of roasted sea bass on a cumin-infused cauliflower cream, topped with a finely shaved cauliflower stem and a oxidized mushroom-nasturtium dressing. It’s rich and winter-warm, spiced, but again, it’s all about the fish – very sophisticated.

The best dish of the evening was without a doubt the lobster poached in butter. A classic with a wink. Thick pieces of buttered lobster are incredibly sexy, lobster head sauce and claw jelly deliver an intense kick of lobster flavor atop a pedestal of caramelized sunflower seed cream and pickled kohlrabi. Holy mother, yes please…

Judging by these dishes, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s cooking up his own Michelin star in the foreseeable future.

But not everything is at this level yet. All dishes are very classic, sophisticated in appearance, with beautiful decorations of dots, drops and lace patterns of tulles neatly arranged within the lines. Unless it’s surprising, stimulating, or just plain good (like that lobster), there’s an underlying feeling of futility and even banality. Example: Hazelnut ribeye marble is common, but if I hadn’t photographed it, I would have forgotten it on the way out of the bathroom. The same applies to the short rib in the main course, which remains too tasty despite the spicy black bean dal.

“Meat” vegetarian dishes are actually much more interesting than real meat dishes. Like Jerusalem artichoke, with crispy fresh shallots and a meaty leek sauce (the Jerusalem artichoke peel gives it just a little flavor). Or shiitakes with candied portobello (cut crosswise, like the fat on a domestic duck’s breast), mushroom sauce and dollops of Thai curry paste.

There are also some disappointments in the vegetarian menu. Such as boring black radish dumplings with goat cheese and the same celery tarte tatin – actually a kind of turnip mille-feuille, fried side up in a sour Riesling and lemon sauce. I love the idea of ​​daikon noodles with tomha curd and coconut dressing. Bright radish flavor topped with the fatty roundness of egg and coconut and aromatic Thai tomhi herbs. But it still rattles, perhaps due to the lack of heat compared to the sweet hint, perhaps because the “curd” in this case is not a creamy smooth paste like sweet English breakfast spread, but rather has the structure of a soft omelette. egg. Either way, there’s no point in serving this dish with the exact same hazelnut brioche as the rib-eye marbray.

Anyway. Leysink and his team have talent and great ideas and are definitely on the right track. Wait a moment: if his successful dishes are a harbinger – and if he dares to loosen the lazy reins – then we’ll be hearing a lot more from this young chef.

Bergamotboter



Goat butter, which is served with bread, is especially tasty in church. It is filled with bergamot peel. Bergamot is a citrus fruit that is not eaten. It is grown solely for its aroma, which is extracted from the essential oils of the peel.

These scents are used in perfumes and cosmetics, among other things, but the most famous use is Earl Gray tea: black tea infused with bergamot oil. The aroma also pairs well with the mild acidity and lingering flavor of goat butter.

