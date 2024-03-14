Montalto, March 14, 2024 – The first of five educational meetings on the topic of DSA (Specific Learning Disabilities) will take place on Saturday, March 16, at the San Sisto Complex. When parents and students come across this acronym, many questions, doubts and thoughts arise. Everything will be easier to handle if these three letters become knowledge, tools, methodologies and support. The Municipality of Montalto di Castro, together with the Solidarietà & Cultura Onlus Foundation and AID – Italian Dyslexia Association, organized 5 meetings led by Dr. Stella Totino and teacher Valentina Vinci from the AID Viterbo section.

Meetings will range from reference rules to in-depth analysis of the Pdp (individualized education plan), identification of possible Dsa indicators and knowledge of compensatory tools: real support to make studying, reading and learning a peaceful moment, rather than a source of despondency and loss of self-esteem. “The programming of these meetings dedicated to the theme of DSA,” states Councilor for Social Services and Education Annamaria Fabi, “is a response to all the uncertainties and difficulties that parents and all those who accompany children on their growth path go through.”

“The word Dsa shouldn’t be scary,” adds Councilor Fabi, “but it needs to be studied and known, because this is the only way to overcome the obstacles that affect both the academic path and the personality of children. This is an important opportunity to help parents provide their children with an alternative learning method that allows them to learn in peace. Opening the courses also to teachers and educators, the adviser concludes, will allow them to gain additional knowledge on this subject, establishing a direct connection with families, since at the heart of everything is the cultural, personal and social growth of our children. young”.

The meetings are part of a wider project called the 10 Honors Education Support Project, which also includes a literacy program for international students and learning support for Bes and Dsa students, which has already begun in recent months with dedicated staff in place. Free registration 0766 870190.

Meetings

– Saturday, March 16 (parents)

From 10:00 to 13:00

Dr. Stella Totino

ITEM

Beware of predatory DSA signals.

Law 170/2010 and Regional Law.

Specific learning disabilities.

Learning with children –

– Monday, March 18 (parents)

From 16:30 to 19:30.

DSA tutor Valentina Vinci

ITEM

Presentation of the AID and Viterbo section.

Digital books versus other books.

Compensation tools: What? How? Who? When? Why?

– Monday, March 18 (teachers, educators)

From 16:30 to 19:30.

Dr. Stella Totino

ITEM

Law 170/2010 and Regional Law.

Monitoring possible DSA indicators.

Communication with parents.

Specific learning disabilities.

PRP.

– Saturday, March 23 (Teachers, educators)

From 10:00 to 13:00

DSA tutor Valentina Vinci

ITEM

Presentation of the AID and Viterbo section.

Digital books versus other books.

Compensation tools: What? How? Who? When? Why?

– Monday, March 25 (Parents, teachers, educators)

From 16:30 to 19:30.

Dr. Stella Totino – DSA Lecturer Valentina Vinci

