Fiumicino, 14 March 2024 – Opportunity for discussion and dialogue between school managers, experts, educational sector operators and representatives of institutions: the seminar “Superendowment in school: combining well-being and educational success” is taking place at IIS Paolo. Buffy in Fiumicino.”

The topic covered concerns students with exceptional intellectual abilities compared to average who demonstrate strong abilities in various areas such as critical thinking, creativity, memory and problem solving.

The event will be attended by Professor Monica Bernard (Cts – “IIS Paolo Buffy di Fiumicino”), Professor Giovanna Giammaruto (Cts Rome “ISS De Amicis-Cattaneo” di Roma), Prof. Francesco Riccardi (Cts Roma “IC Leonori”), prof. Fabio Giona (President – ​​Cts Frosinone “IIS Bragaglia”). Moderated by Professor Livia Di Sandro (IIS Professor Paolo Buffy).

Professor. Roberto Tasciotti (Professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and delegate of school policy of the municipality of Fiumicino) gave a speech at the seminar on the topic “Comparison of institutions and neuroscience”: “The problem of gifted people in school, who experience a state of boredom, is to engage in stimulating tasks as opposed to performing routine activities, these are often also the problems of today’s students, explained prof. Tasciotti -. To allow everyone to be valued, the school institution, understood as the national school policy, needs to change. The educational institution is increasingly losing interest in the general education of the new generation. To become central again, it must break free from the smallest bureaucratic ties. Every school must take steps to create moments of exploration and experimentation that are fundamental to finding alternative paths to suit students’ interests, passions and sense of exploration, and this is where Prévert’s wonderful poem “The Lyrebird” comes to mind.

For at least ten years, institutions must do more to improve the working conditions of their staff and create buildings that cannot be identified as factories. Unless drastic measures are taken, there is a risk that the school will have less and less cultural value and become a mere diploma mill. To create interest in each individual student, one of the points is the ability to communicate, show empathy, know how mirror neurons work, and I mean Cicero’s oratory. There are three aspects of a good speaker: 1 aspect docere, that is, clearly stating and demonstrating the thesis in the most convincing way; 2 aspect delectare, that is, reconciling the sympathies of the listener, giving pleasure with ironic and satirical statements. inspire, often using examples 3, for example, “flectere”, that is, attracting listeners to consensus by evoking emotions.

Every student is a gift,” concluded Prof. Tasciotti – who brings with him a level of reality. The challenge is less about inclusivity, which is synonymous with standardization, and more about valuing everyone’s individuality. School in its original meaning is synonymous with pleasure and fun. Thanks to this characteristic, you learn better and with greater impact.”

The morning was followed by speeches from Dr. Viviana Castelli (President of Step-ne t Odv, trainer and educator), who spoke about “Plus Donations, School and Family”; Professor Sarah Riscazzi (Head of the School Committee Step-ne ODV and Literature Teacher) with the topic “Plusdodates among the desks”, Dr. Mariasol Zurleni (President of Cts Gifted aps and psychologist) with “Assessment including: aspects, qualitative aspects” of Plusdotazione profiles” and d -r Giuseppina Buffy (HR and Institutional Relations Manager of IBL Banca) with the topic “Gifted Adults and Work”.

In the afternoon, Dr Castelli, Professor Riscazzi and Dr Zurleni will talk again, this time about best educational practices, inclusive methodology and targeted projects. What follows is the professor’s speech. Massimo Arcangeli, who will talk about “The Value of Words”. The work will end with presentations by experts and teachers, as well as answers to questions.