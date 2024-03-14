Stefano De Martino tells how he remained in relationship with Belen Rodriguez. In reality the two are slowly but surely drifting apart forever

There are no longer any relationships and they are now slowly separating forever. For those who are wondering how Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez remained, here is the answer to the question of the century. The dancer and host himself tells the story, revealing the background to their much talked about love story, which failed in the worst possible way.

Interviewed by the newspaper Il Messaggero, Stefano De Martino first responds to the rumors that he is already ready to host the 2025 Sanremo Festival. The dancer and presenter, at the theater with the show Meglio tonight, is said to return to TV starting next year April 1st with the show Tonight everything is possible.

Precisely regarding the running of this programme, ironically about his presence at the Ariston, here is what he says: “My sixth edition. Amadeus conducted four. At least in this, I’m at a good point.”

Regarding the rumors about his hosting of the Italian Song Festival, De Martino says he is “still very young” and with “too little experience” to arrive on such a prestigious stage as that of the Ariston as a presenter.

If a concrete proposal were to arrive, however, he would not discard it out of hand, but would take the time necessary to analyze it:

“Every year, watching other people’s Sanremos, ideas come to me. But I’m still very young and have too little experience. I couldn’t drive that car. I expect to have some gray hairs. If it rings, I will answer cordially and would be happy. Until two years ago, who would have ever thought that I would even be in the running? Sanremo is the degree, the faculty is television: I’m in the right course, but I’m missing a few exams to make it.”

Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez, however, how did they fare?

In the interview the host recalled an aphorism used during the interview with Che tempo che fa, talking about the separation from Belen Rodriguez.

“Life is a tragedy in the foreground, it is a comedy in the long shot. I hope that little by little the scope will also broaden to include our lives. We are zooming out (slowly moving away, ed.). Today’s drama is tomorrow’s farce. There are other dramas in this world.”