Iliad, turnover at 9.2 billion in 2023 (+10.4%)

Iliad closes 2023 with an overall group turnover of 9.241 billion euros, up 10.4% compared to 2022. The group’s Ebitdaal is also growing: 3.444 billion euros, +4.2% compared to 2022. By 2024 the Group aims to achieve a turnover of 10 billion euros and to become the fifth largest European fixed and mobile telephony operator.

Since its entry into the market to date, Iliad has reached 10 million and 937 thousand active users, with an increase of 1 million and 260 thousand users compared to 2022. In particular, the company explains in a note, in the mobile segment, the company reaches 10 million and 730 thousand users, 255 thousand more users in the last quarter alone, with +1.16 million net new users compared to 2022.

Even in the fiber-to-the-home (Ftth) segment of the fixed line market, iliad confirms a more than positive performance: as of 31 December 2023, 207 thousand users were reached with a growth of +98 thousand net new users compared to 2022 and an important acceleration in the last quarter with 35 thousand new users.

“We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved in 2023, which confirm a strong increase and reflect the solidity of our vision, the effectiveness of our investments and, above all, the trust of our users built step by step – commented Benedetto Levi, administrator Iliad delegate – 2023 was a fundamental year for our business, where we launched the mobile offer dedicated to companies and VAT numbers, Iliadbusiness, and strengthened the distribution network with Iliad Space. We have also carried out important projects to consolidate the commitment towards increasingly integrated sustainability, focusing efforts on challenging projects in the training sector, such as the success of Iliadship. For this 2024 the mission remains the same: continue to invest in sustainable, innovative and quality infrastructures, and create a relationship with our users based on transparency”.