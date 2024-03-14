“The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts”

The actress revealed her battle with a bad disease, causing concern among her many fans and colleagues. Olivia Munn has breast cancer and has already undergone four surgeries. The diagnosis arrived some time ago, but the star decided to reveal it only now.

The X-Men actress discovered the disease last year, while undergoing some routine checks. News that came like a bolt from the blue, especially because two months earlier she had decided to do a genetic test that examines 90 cancer genes, a negative result, and a mammogram, which had also given a negative result. Here are the words of Olivia Munn:

In February 2023, in an attempt to do a simple health check, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for everyone. My sister Sara had also just tested negative. We high-fived each other over the phone. I also had a negative mammogram that same winter. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In the last ten months I have had four surgeries.

The actress revealed she spent days in bed and learned so much about cancer than she ever could have imagined. She broke down in tears and confessed that she had done it twice in the short time she had to realize it was really happening to her.

I guess I didn’t feel like I had time to cry. My attention focused and I put aside emotions that I would feel were interfering with my ability to maintain clarity.

Olivia then explained that she had kept the diagnosis hidden until today because she wanted people to continue to see her strong, energetic, smiling, to see her leave the house dressed and made up as usual, while happily taking her child to the park.

I needed to get through some of the hard parts before I shared all of this. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Lumina B is an aggressive and fast-moving cancer. Thirty days later, I had a bilateral mastectomy.

The actress is known for her roles in hit films such as X-Men, The Predator, Iron Man 2, Ocean’s 8, Buddy Games, New Girl, Magic Mike, Crazy Manhattan, Mortdecai and many more.

I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next.

