Antonella Di Massa’s husband returns to Chi l’ha Visto? and wanted to make an appeal for anyone who knows something

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 13 March, a new episode of Chi l’ha Visto? was broadcast. and as has been the case for several weeks, they once again dealt with the case of Antonella Di Massa. The 51-year-old disappeared and was found lifeless about 11 days later.

Her husband Domenico Raco chose to give an interview in which he explains exactly what he feels and wanted to make a desperate appeal to anyone who might know something about what happened to his wife in the days when she was still missing. The man in front of the cameras said:

If it had been outdoors it would have been found, given the forces involved. I feel like I failed, I will always have this regret. Could she have been saved, could she have been helped? In her condition she couldn’t play hide and seek with the search teams at all. If anyone knows or has seen anything, please report it to the police.

Together with Domenico, his friend Antonietta also wanted to speak once again in front of the cameras. The latter said what her suspicions are and that she does not believe in the hypothesis of the extreme gesture, the woman declared: “I absolutely do not believe that she took her own life, they have to prove it to us. She wasn’t there, I think they brought her there when the searches were suspended!”

The mysterious disappearance and discovery of Antonella Di Massa

CREDIT: RAI

The investigators who are investigating the matter have decided to open an investigation file for the crime of incitement to take one’s life. However, at the moment there are no names registered. They also chose to maintain maximum confidentiality both on the investigations and on the first results of the autopsy performed on the 51-year-old’s body.

Unfortunately, for 10 long days no one heard from the woman. However, it was the correspondents of the program Chi l’ha Visto? who found her body. She was just a few meters from where she was last seen.

From what emerged shortly after the discovery, Antonella had antifreeze liquid for cars in her hand and bruises on her body. They would seem to be compatible with a fall, but also with beatings. No one has heard from her for 11 days and that’s why her family is asking for answers to understand what happened to her.