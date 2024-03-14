Anita Olivieri reveals to Alessio Falsone that she dated a former Big Brother vippo. That’s who it is!

Yet another article on the beautiful Anita Olivieri, although this time we will focus on her romantic affairs. In fact, it seems that the girl with long blonde hair had a flirtation with an ex-Vippo. Who is it about? Let’s find out together.

Anita Olivieri

Here’s what we discovered about this sudden and never-before-declared relationship.

Big Brother: Anita Olivieri captures the attention in the house

Since her official presentation, Anita Olivieri immediately gained attention as many described her as a beautiful girl. This is an objective fact that is impossible to dispute.

Perhaps this is precisely the reason why many boys in the house have declared an interest in him. The first of all was the model Federico Massaro, who however was rejected by the girl.

Anita and Alessio

Many think that Giuseppe Garibaldi didn’t just feel friendly towards the blonde, but that he was literally attracted to her. Last but not least we also find Alessio Falsone, with whom a very intense flirtation began.

The two had the opportunity to spend a few hours in the suite, where they exchanged a few kisses. Perhaps, however, it was just a simple attraction, as Alessio asked the girl to remain just friends.

Anita Olivieri and the shocking revelation: who her ex-flame is!

Apparently, however, Anita would have had a brief flirtation in the past with a boy who took part in the last edition of Big Brother. Who are we referring to? Obviously to the beautiful footballer Andrea Maestrelli.

Andrea Maestrelli

The two would have dated for a certain period before realizing how they were completely incompatible despite the good intentions of both. It was Anita who spoke about this story, who decided to reveal this anecdote to Alessio.

We didn’t stay out late at night because he trained. He made many sacrifices, I saw it, I saw what he eats. He was one he wanted and could get. Then I don’t know if you know but he did Big Brother last year.

Anita and Edoardo

After talking about Andrea, Anita decided to take charge of the discussion regarding her ex Edoardo. She Anita said she loved him very much but didn’t feel anything more. She then described some of her behaviors which were exaggerated to say the least and which made her reflect. What can I say, even Anita’s private life is anything but boring!