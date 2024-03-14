Many times love stories end and this can depend on a multitude of different factors. However, in any case, all couples need their time both to overcome any crises and to end a relationship. And today, after a long period of crisis, it seems that the story between Stefania Orlando and Simone Gianlorenzi has come to an end. It seems that Stefania has made the divorce official. Let’s find out what happened.

Stefania Orlando and Simone Gianlorenzi

Stefania Orlando, a well-known Italian showgirl and presenter, will be a guest on the Storie di donne al crossroads program this evening. The program, hosted by Monica Setta, tells the stories of three different women, who, having reached a certain point in their lives, found themselves making a choice. In the episode that will be broadcast this evening, Stefania will talk about her latest separation from her husband Simone.

The love story, which began 15 years ago and has come to an end, has profoundly affected the showgirl who confides in Melissa Setta saying:

“Simone and I have loved each other for over 15 years. I didn’t expect it to end.”

The marriage crisis, which began as early as 2022, has not found a resolution other than taking different paths. The reasons for the breakup do not seem to be very precise, but according to Stefania Orlando, her participation in the GF Vip could have had an influence, and in reference to this affair she says:

“I entered the GF thinking I would stay for a few weeks and I stayed for months. I don’t know if this contributed to the crisis in my marriage. Or perhaps even great loves simply end and it is wise to admit the end rather than persist in carrying on with something that no longer has any reason to exist.”

Now, Stefania has announced that she has officially signed the divorce papers, a gesture that cost her a lot, but which was necessary. But the woman has not closed herself off completely to love, on the contrary she has the man of her life at her side and in reference to this she says:

“I’m ready to love again but not to get married. After Andrea Roncato and Simone Gianlorenzi it would be my third marriage and in reality I have always had the man of my life: he is my father.”

