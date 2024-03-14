(I didn’t want to do this article, but the various fuss that arose around I Captain were too inviting).

I spent Oscar Night relatively calmly. Of course, I had gotten up a couple of times (first I was thirsty, then I heard a strange noise in the garage), but I had resisted the temptation to turn on the television to tune into the event that the whole planet was waiting for (and no, I don’t mean the Mentana Marathon on the elections in Abruzzo).

The delivery of the statuettes on Rai 1, therefore, proceeded without me, without my very precious Auditel data that the CEO Roberto Sergio coveted so much (forgive me Mamma Rai, every cockroach is beautiful to Mama Soja, but the opposite is not true ). And so I had slept, which was also option 1 in my article on what to do alternatively on Oscar Night, I had slept and consequently I had dodged all that useless chatter coming from overseas. A real relief is the disconnection from the world, at least for a little while, at least by mistake (with all due respect to Irene Grandi I have made better quotes than this, but it doesn’t matter).

Morning had come, and I knew nothing. I didn’t know about Oppenheimer’s successes (Nolan, old rock), and I didn’t even know about Marsilio’s (but is anyone really interested in the elections in Abruzzo, apart from Mentana?). I really wanted to continue knowing nothing, I really wanted to have breakfast with my ginger tea, and then I really wanted to proceed with the review of Supersex, the Netflix series just released freely inspired by the life of Rocco Siffredi (I really spent 6 hours of my life to see this stuff? Rocco, from the interviews you are an exquisite person, but your series is boring in a way directly proportional to the length of your proverbial “sledgehammer”).

But then 9.31 arrived, and the situation worsened.

I Captain and Teletext

At that time, in fact, that adorable Slytherin of my Director (she took the test “which Harry Potter house do you belong to?” with incontrovertible results) forwarded the photo of the offending Teletext to the editorial chat.

Some scientist from Mamma Rai at 1.35 in the morning (someone defend the night workers), dazed by sleep, attributed to the work of Matteo Garrone (nominated for the Oscar for best foreign film, later won by La Zona d’Interesse ) dealing with the Schettino affair and the shipwreck of the Costa Concordia.

Io Capitano, clearly, is not about Schettino and the Costa Concordia, but about the story of the young Seydou and Moussa, who escape from Dakar to reach Europe through desert crossings, detention centers in Libya and overcoming the dangers in the Mediterranean.

It is true, however, that in La Grande Bellezza there is the scene of the Costa Concordia upside down (with Jep Gambardella in a white jacket looking at the wreck after the death of Ramona aka Sabrina Ferilli, and with the splendid Everything Trying by Damien Jurado in the background), and La Grande Bellezza is the last Italian film to win the Oscar. Do you want to see that that old fox from Rai tried the move of the century to make Io Capitano triumph?

In my opinion, clearly yes. The next “hero” of this article will explain why all this proved unsuccessful.

I am Captain and Ceccherini

Massimo Ceccherini, one of the screenwriters of Garrone’s film, was a guest of Francesca Fialdini on Da noi… a libero (also on Mamma Rai) when he launched into his prediction which can be summarized as follows: Io Capitano will not triumph because the Jews will always win .

The Jewish communities were furious (enough with the usual slanderous stereotypes), he apologised, but no, I meant the Jews win because of the film’s topic (La Zona d’Interesse, later winner, talks about the life of the family of commander of Auschwitz), he said, and his wife also scolded him, apparently more than anyone, at least according to Ceccherini’s own statements.

But what makes Ceccherini’s apology worthy of a brilliant film by the Coen Brothers (other Jews, poor Massimo) is that he gives the reason for his gaffe that he is “a house painter”.

He is actually the son of a house painter, and he himself could easily have become one following in his father’s footsteps if he hadn’t made it in the world of entertainment. But even the most famous Adolf of the twentieth century has always been considered a house painter (even though he was a painter, a mediocre one, but a painter). Obviously, there is no correlation between the two things (better to specify this in the age of the Internet, you never know), but certain little pranks on the case can always be curious.

After that, net of the very unpleasant exit in these terms, Massimo Ceccherini’s internal forum is difficult to fathom, and it is not known what his real intentions were (he is probably just a reckless person, but who knows). Certainly, in good faith or not, such declarations through a mass medium wink at hateful secular prejudices that have never completely subsided, which have furthermore been exacerbated in the current debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on the humanitarian drama that this produced (and is still producing).

In any case, it is also good to remember what kind of character Ceccherini is, so as to never take the (sometimes very bad) remarks he says too seriously. Ceccherini is someone who seems to have bullied none other than Matteo Renzi in his youth (with references, probably imaginative, to alleged whippings with nettles), Ceccherini is still shocked by not having had the opportunity to give “two flicks of the tongue” to Elisabetta Canalis in a film because of those “ass… screenwriters” (poor Massimo for the second time, perhaps sabotaged by phantom Jewish screenwriters), Ceccherini is someone, however you think, much more serious than me, who wallows in this kind of trashy content for passion.

Sabrina Ferilli against crafty Kitsch

But then, out of nowhere, Sabrina Ferilli reappears (but then Ramona you’re still alive, I’m going to tell Jep), who in a story on Instagram states that if she were to win the La Zona d’Interesse Oscar she, Sabrina, would know why, and certainly not why Glazer’s film is better than I Captain.

And here are other controversies, with David Parenzo asking Ferilli to clarify what she means (we know each other and I like you Sabrina, but do you want to see that underneath you are a bit anti-Semitic? the implicit nature of the intervention of the “Tiger” of La Zanzara as well as host of L’aria che tira, i.e. the only other person in the world who cares anything about the elections in Abruzzo, as well as in Mentana), but Ferilli (who is less of a painter than Ceccherini) mentions (again on Instagram) the critic Paolo Mereghetti, colleague at Corriere della Sera of Massimo Gramellini who had attacked her in his Il caffè column with the same previous accusation.

Sabrina Ferilli, therefore, made Mereghetti’s words her own who had defined La Zona d’Interesse as a film “more clever than truly beautiful, all built on banality rather than evil and very capable of exploiting the sense of guilt of the Western spectator in the face of a tragedy that the film took care to make rarefied and elegant without really dealing with it. And without that moral gaze that Garrone had instead sought with The Captain”.

And then the discussion moves to the level of aesthetics (and the relationship this has with ethics), making the Roman actress no longer an incognito anti-Semite (but has anyone really thought so?) (objection to the previous parenthesis : if you can’t evaluate Ceccherini’s internal forum, you can’t do it with Ferilli either), but only a person who, rightly or wrongly, has seen some clever kitsch grabs consensus in Glazer’s work.

Ferilli’s opinion is questionable but absolutely legitimate in these terms, about which I don’t have the faintest idea of ​​what to say from a content point of view having not yet (mea maxima culpa) seen La Zona d’Interesse (one day I’ll stop to talk about things I don’t know, I swear, but this time I was caught off guard, I wanted to review Supersex).

Bonus: John Cena and his bowling pin

I’ll be very brief, I’m tired and there’s already been too much talk about “clubs” in this article (damn Rocco).

I just ask one question: what the heck was John Cena (who I’ve already talked about in relation to Barbie) doing with the skittle flying in the wind on the Oscar stage and with only the winner’s envelope for best costumes covering the snake?

(The fact that he wasn’t naked but was wearing a flesh-colored thong just makes the situation that much trashier).

Bah, you’re in show biz.