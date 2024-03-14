loading…

Malaysia Airlines recovered after being hit by the tragedy of the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17. Photo/REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR – Ten years ago, Malaysia Airlines was hit by two major tragedies. Namely the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the missile crash of flight MH17 in the skies of eastern Ukraine.

Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing mysteriously disappeared without a trace in the Indian Ocean on March 8 2014 with 239 people on board. Despite millions of dollars being spent on the largest search in aviation history, the plane has still not been found.

The airline was still reeling from the tragedy when in July of the same year, flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukrainian airspace as the war between government forces and pro-Russian separatists raged.

All 283 passengers and 15 crew members on MH17 died.

There were 160 planes flying over the war zone that day, but MH17 was shot down.

An airline losing two passenger jets in five months is an unprecedented event to this day.

Many saw it as a curse, for an airline that had operated for 70 years and was largely unaffected.

Malaysia Airlines has long had an excellent safety record and has even won awards for its service. It has a large fleet that flies all over the world from its base in Kuala Lumpur.

But after the tragedy in 2014, passengers became restless.

Customers turned to other airlines and media reports showed nearly empty flights on longer routes.