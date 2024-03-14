loading…

Armed gangs in Haiti are able to control the government and military. Photo/Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haitian armed groups have dominated global headlines in recent weeks. That’s because armed gangs attacked police stations, prisons and other institutions in the capital Port-au-Prince, effectively paralyzing the city.

But the power of these gangs has long shaken daily life and politics in Haiti, plunging the country into a crisis that has persisted for years.

How Are Armed Gangs Able to Control the Haitian Government and Military?

1. Success in forcing the Haitian PM to resign



Photo/Reuters

The latest example occurred this week, when Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would step down from his post after a transitional presidential council was formed and a successor was chosen.

The announcement came amid pressure from the international community and gang leaders, who warned that the Caribbean nation could face “civil war” if Henry, an unelected official, did not step down.

But Henry’s planned departure does little to lessen the grip of the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Port-au-Prince.

They also promised to oppose outside interference in Haiti’s affairs. This included a UN-backed effort to send a multinational armed force, led by Kenya, to Haiti to help the national police respond to widespread violence and unrest.

2. The Impact of 29 Years of Dictatorship



Photo/Reuters

Most experts trace this phenomenon to the era of former Haitian President Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, whose dictatorship lasted 29 years.

The Duvalier family founded and used a paramilitary group, the much-feared Panggangs Macoutes, to stamp out opposition to their rule. The brigade killed and tortured thousands of people.

Robert Fatton, a Haiti expert and professor at the University of Virginia, said armed gangs are not a new phenomenon in Haiti. “They have been part of the history of this country for a very long time,” he told Al Jazeera.