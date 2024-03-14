Hours of anxiety for a 10-year-old child, who appears to have been missing since the night of Wednesday 13 March: searches underway

These are hours of great anxiety that the community in the province of Catania, Santa Maria di Licodia, is experiencing, because a 10-year-old child appears to have disappeared. The last time they saw him was at midnight between Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th March, while he was sleeping.

Obviously yesterday evening, they also made an appeal to the program Chi l’ha Visto?, which airs on Rai 3 and which deals with missing people. Unfortunately, however, as the hours passed, no one still knows what happened to him.

His name is Mohamed Houssein Kalifa and he is only 10 years old. From what they say at the time he disappeared, he was wearing black pajamas, which appears to be tracksuits, either Nike or Adidas brand. They claim that he was in Italy without his parents, but he was entrusted to his older sisters and was under a project to try to help those who need it most.

From what the police have announced, all the necessary searches are underway at this time. They decided to spread a photo of him, so that anyone can find him, be able to recognize him and therefore notify the agents. In these hours they also say there would also be a lead already taken into consideration.

The mayor’s appeal for the disappearance of the 10 year old boy

CREDIT: THENEWSTORIES

The entire community of Santa Maria di Licata is very anxious about its fate. In fact, there are many men and even volunteers involved in the research. Among these also the mayor of the small town, Giovanni Buttò, who in a desperate appeal on social media wrote:



As mayor, I share the anxiety about the fate of the ten-year-old boy who left his home in the night. I therefore address a strong and urgent appeal to anyone who can contribute to the discovery. I urge the sense of humanity of those who have seen or know something about what happened and where it is, to communicate it as soon as possible to the police, even anonymously, if necessary.

I ask the heads of the responsible institutional bodies to strengthen the investigative apparatus, which is doing its utmost to find him. I appeal to the entire city community and to that of neighboring towns, so that the solidarity manifested in these hours actively contributes to the discovery of this child.