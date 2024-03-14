loading…

Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said that Israel still lost the war even though it invaded Rafah. Photo/New Arab via Hezbollah Military Media

BEIRUT – Secretary General (Sekjen) of Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, mocked the “Arab Channel” and Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. He said that the Zionists would still lose the war even if they invaded Rafah.

The Hezbollah boss’ comments came in a televised speech at the launch ceremony of the Ramadan “Qur’an night” on Wednesday.

Nasrallah, without going into details, derided what he called “Arab Channels” — which he said have invested in communicating lies, deception and sowing the seeds of division among groups hostile to Israel.

He said the channel would not work.

The following is an excerpt from Nasrallah’s speech shared by the Resistance News Network Telegram channel, Thursday (14/3/2024):

Gaza Stuns the World

“We have entered the sixth month of dealing with aggression in Gaza, and (aggression) against supporting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.”

“Gaza, which resisted, struggled and survived in an atmosphere that approached miracles, and astonished the world, is the culture of the Koran, and it is a divine testament to the whole world.”

“The enemy’s senior experts recognized the strategic disadvantage, and today, in its sixth month, Netanyahu declared that ‘if we had not entered Rafah, we would have lost the war’.”

“We told Netanyahu that even if you enter Rafah, you have lost the war, and you cannot eliminate Hamas or the resistance in Gaza, despite the massacres.”