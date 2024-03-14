Jessica Alves and the photos of her new look after yet another plastic surgery procedure

The Human Ken, aka Jessica Alves, performed numerous operations to realize his greatest dream and complete the transformation from man to woman. She has always stated that she has always felt uncomfortable in her male body. Nothing would stop her from becoming what she strongly felt was her true nature.

Over the years she has resorted to numerous oral treatments and invasive surgeries to transform her real body into what it was in her ideal image. She has undergone more than 90 operations and spent more than a million euros.

Despite the numerous controversies that usually follow her cosmetic surgery operations, she declares herself fully satisfied with her appearance and confirms all her choices.

“After many plastic surgeries, I achieved this look and therefore I look like Barbie. I think I look good, I feel good and when I wake up and look in the mirror I say thank God every morning.”

The last operation dates back to last February when she was in Istanbul, the modern home of cosmetic surgery, to “refresh” her look and look a few years younger. The cost of the surgery is around 17,000 euros and Jessica herself claims to have needed it because she is looking for a new love.

Jessica, born Rodrigo, is constantly evolving and considers herself a butterfly in constant metamorphosis. The web is divided on the usefulness of the multitude of operations undergone, but also on the effects that these will have on her long-term health. It is certainly not easy to fully understand the suffering caused by not feeling comfortable in the body we have. But she is happy and this is what counts to feel good about ourselves and the world around us.

