“Multiple myeloma is part of the chronic lympho-proliferative diseases, a type of neoplastic pathology of the bone marrow. It affects the adult-elderly population, it is no coincidence that the average age of incidence is around 70 years. Despite the excellent results obtained with the first line of therapy, some resistant cells remain in most cases. These cells give rise to the relapse so the patient, with a median that is currently much better than it once was, after about 6-7 years tends to develop a new active myeloma with clinical symptoms or features that make it necessary to re-treat it”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Elena Zamagni, associate professor of Hematology at the University of Bologna, on the occasion of the presentation of the information campaign ‘Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after wave’, promoted by Pfizer with Ail and illustrated today in Rome.

“A very important campaign – underlines the hematologist – because it aims to spread knowledge about the fact that the relapses in myeloma exist, they are a reality and therefore must be considered from the beginning, in particular from the psychological aspect. For patients, the relapse is not worse than the diagnosis, but it is certainly another very impactful moment.” Therefore this campaign “helps patients to accept the relapses, to understand how to manage them and, above all, to make the community understand that they must face them together: patient, caregiver, doctors and, possibly, a team of psychologists”, she concludes.