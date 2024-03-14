“Myeloma is part of the family of chronic myeloproliferative diseases, a type of neoplastic disease of the bone marrow, and is a disease typical of the elderly adult population. The average age of incidence, in fact, is around 70 years old”. This is the comment of Elena Zamagni, professor of Hematology at the Irccs Aou Sant’Orsola-Malpighi in Bologna, on the occasion of the communication campaign “Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after Wave”, event, promoted by Pfizer Italia in collaboration with Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, in order to inform, support and teach how to manage all phases of the disease