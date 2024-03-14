“Pfizer’s commitment is to bring therapeutic innovations that are able to prolong expectations, but also improve the quality of life of hematological patients. We are targeting four main tumor areas: thoracic, urogenital and breast tumors and oncohematological tumors, including myeloma and lymphomas”. With these declarations, Marco Provera, Oncology director of Pfizer Italia, spoke on the sidelines of the meeting, promoted by the pharmaceutical company in collaboration with Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, entitled ‘Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after Wave”, the communication and information campaign to support and teach how to manage all phases of multiple myeloma.