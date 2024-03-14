Giovanni Allevi forced to cancel tomorrow’s concert, Friday 15 March, at the Orfeo Theater in Taranto. In a post, published on the theater’s Facebook page, we read that the performance has been “postponed due to the artist’s health problems”. The date of the ‘Piano solo tour’ has been postponed to April 30th.

In the story posted on the artist’s Instagram profile there is no mention of health problems but it is noted that “all tickets previously purchased” for March 15, 2024 “remain valid”. And that in any case, “for further information, clarifications and possible refunds, ticket holders can directly contact their original point of purchase and/or the theater box office”.

Four days ago, Allevi shared a post with his fans in which he wrote: “When everything collapses and only the essential remains standing, the judgment we receive from the outside no longer counts. I am what I am, we are that that we are”.

