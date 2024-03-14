Starting from 2021, it was enough to include albuminuria (Acr calculation) and creatininemia (Gfr) tests among the tests already scheduled as indicators of early kidney damage and disease progression to identify chronic kidney disease in 3.8% of the over 7 thousand workers screened at the Bari Polyclinic every year. This was announced by the Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies (Fism), the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin) and the Italian Society of Occupational Medicine (Siml), on the occasion of World Kidney Day which is celebrated today 14 March. The Bari Polyclinic is pushed in this direction by the constant increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects 10% of the general population in the world, 7% in Italy. Hence the idea of ​​including the dosage of Acr and Gfr for each employee in the annual medical examination.

“The use of Acr and GFR in screening visits – explains Luigi Vimercati, director of the University Occupational Medicine Unit of the Bari Polyclinic – has highlighted that the application of two simple markers of renal damage, at a very low cost, has allowed to identify MRC in 3.8% of 7,124 screened workers (age group 20-39 years: 3.36%; age group 40-59 years: 3.82%; age group 60-over: 5 .97%), underlining the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in the management of patients at risk of chronic kidney disease. Collaboration between experts from different disciplines (nephrology, cardiology, diabetology, occupational medicine) can lead to new strategies for the protection of workers’ health and the prevention of kidney diseases”.

“Including Acr and GFR tests as indicators of renal damage in exams has revolutionized early MRC diagnosis”, says Loreto Gesualdo, nephrologist and president of Fism. It is “an important step forward in the monitoring of chronic kidney disease, with the aim of improving the quality of life of patients and reducing the burden of this pathology on society and on the National Health Service. The early diagnosis of unrecognized kidney diseases – he underlines Gesualdo – can lead to timely therapeutic interventions and significantly improve the prognosis of patients.”

On the basis of these results, “Fism – announces the president – in collaboration with Sin and Siml, is launching a national study extended to other entities similar to the Polyclinic of Bari, and then extending it to all public and private workplaces. The objective is to implement new strategies for the prevention and monitoring of chronic kidney disease at a national level, for an early diagnosis of the disease and for slowing down its progression with targeted therapeutic strategies”.

The importance of this integrated approach is also highlighted by the president of Sin, Stefano Bianchi, according to whom this working method “represents a significant step forward in the fight against chronic kidney disease. The early identification of patients at risk – he adds – and Timely intervention can significantly improve clinical outcome and quality of life.”

The president-elect of Sin, Luca De Nicola, is on the same wavelength: “The combined use of Acr and Gfr as biomarkers of early renal damage – he remarks – is fundamental for a timely diagnosis and effective monitoring of patients suffering from renal disease chronic”.

“This implementation – concludes the president of Siml, Giovanna Spatari – demonstrates the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in managing workers’ health. Collaboration between occupational medicine and nephrology experts can lead to new prevention and treatment strategies”.