“The ‘Mmarea’ campaign has a truly relevant role” because it is associated “with all the other information sources” and has “a certain specificity and originality, in order to” reach “the level of information and knowledge of the patient at whatever cultural level he belongs to ”. These are the words of William Arcese, president of the Scientific Committee of Ail, the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, on the sidelines of the event, promoted by Pfizer Italia in collaboration with Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, on “Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after Wave”, the communication and information campaign which aims to inform, support and teach how to manage all phases of the disease.