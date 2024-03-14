A tragic loss in adventure: Fitness influencer Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze leaves a void in the hearts of the community after an accident while hiking in Calabria.

In the heart of a wild and remote location near Reggio Calabria, Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze, a 23-year-old from Georgia, met his end in a tragic accident during an excursion with three friends. The news profoundly shook the local and online communities.

The rescue teams, including the firefighters of the Melito Porto Salvo detachment and the SAF unit of the Headquarters, tried desperately to reach Giorgi and his companions, but the steep and impervious slope made recovery extremely difficult . Despite his best efforts, Giorgi was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

To recover the body, the intervention of a helicopter from the Lamezia Terme Flight Department was necessary, which operated with great precision and timeliness. The recovery was completed successfully and Giorgi’s body was transported to the port of Saline Joniche, in Montebello Jonico, where it was handed over to the local authorities.

Known in his homeland as a social media influencer, Giorgi was mainly active on TikTok and Instagram, where he shared his passion for fitness and fun. Together with his friends “Dream Greek” and Christos Koyas, he was in Calabria to shoot videos and spend time outdoors in good company.

The announcement of his untimely loss sparked a wave of messages of condolence and solidarity across the web. Christos Koyas shared a touching tribute on Instagram, asking his followers to pray for Giorgi’s soul and offer support to his family during this difficult time. His absence will be deeply felt by those who knew and loved him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched with his kindness and adventurous spirit.