Rome, March 14, 2024 – Since August last year, a 30-year-old Chilean man has been internationally wanted for attempted murder of a man. In particular, yesterday afternoon in the center of Ostia, on Corso Duca di Genoa, a wanted man failed to escape the daily territorial control carried out by the police officers of the 10th district of Lido Rome.

Agents identified him and, after further checks in their offices, determined that the man was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Chilean authorities on August 11, 2023 for a criminal incident that occurred in Chile in the Renca area. Thanks to the cooperation of the Sirene office, the police notified the 30-year-old man, who was then associated with the Regina Coeli prison and was awaiting completion of his final sentence of 10 years in prison, as he was seriously suspected of the crime of attempted murder.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.