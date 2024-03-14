The unexpected style of the young Holden is echoed in the video clip of the unreleased Solo Stanotte: This is who this stylist of the singer-songwriter of Amici is.

The very talented Holden certainly appears among the most appreciated students of this edition of Amici 23. For many it will be Rudy Zerbi’s young pupil who will lift the cup of victory. The boy also recently recorded his first video clip.

Holden

Here’s what we discovered about the video dedicated to the unreleased “Solo Stanotte”. Who took care of the particular look of the young Canale 5 talent?

Amici 23: Holden wins the Evening shirt

After a journey of great commitment and satisfaction, Holden can finally boast the golden jersey. Rudy Zerbi has in fact decided to reward him by allowing him to access the evening phase. Holden has been one of the favorites of the program since the beginning and for many he is an excellent candidate for victory.

Despite this, there was no shortage of difficulties, as Holden often demonstrated that he did not have a good memory and forgot a good part of his lyrics. As if all of this wasn’t already hard enough to digest, it has often been described as recommended.

Holden

This is because Holden is the son of Paolo Carta, or Laura Pausini’s husband. We are talking about two internationally renowned artists, which is why it is not clear how a young boy like him decided to take the path of talent and not get help from them.

Who styled Holden in the Solo Tonight video?

Credits: Holden

Holden, whose real name is Joseph Carta, was born in 2000 and from an early age showed great talent in the musical field. The boy is the son of Rebecca Galli and Paolo Carta, Laura Pausini’s current husband and guitarist.

Over time the boy was able to demonstrate that he was very gifted at singing and this is why he began to record some singles which achieved some success.

Many have focused on his style, which is always rather simple and monochromatic. Holden has in fact declared that he doesn’t like the center of attention and this is why he also focuses on a rather simple and elementary style for his clothes. He therefore prefers his words and music to speak rather than his appearance.

Nick Cerioni

This desire was fulfilled by the person who took care of her look for the Solo Stanotte video clip. The video sees Holden wearing Untitled Artworks clothing. Obviously all the garments have shades ranging from gray to black and white, garments to which the artist has combined a pair of comfortable black combat boots.

Taking care of all this is a stylist who has collaborated several times with other stars such as Angelina Mango. We are referring to the very talented Nick Cerioni, who was able to capture the essence of the singer, allowing his soul to come out and allowing him to reach straight to the hearts of all those who respect this boy.