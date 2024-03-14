Terracina, March 14, 2024 – On the afternoon of March 13, in Terracina (LT), the carabinieri of an employee of NOR – Aliquota Radiomobile arrested a class 74 citizen living in Terracina (LT), in pursuance of a preventive measure. house arrest issued by the Latin court.

The events date back to March 7, when the above-mentioned, after a quarrel that arose over trivial reasons, attacked his partner verbally and physically, with a push and two blows to the right shoulder, causing injuries that were believed to be healed within 7 days, and also dissatisfied , he damaged the car, breaking the gear lever, sun visors and windshield, with a stone lifted from the ground.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

