Matteo was only 43 years old: where and what happened

A tragedy struck a family from Roveto, in the province of Bergamo, last Wednesday, during a playful five-a-side football match. Matteo Ferrecchia, 43 years old, collapsed on the ground after an illness while playing the usual weekly match with the his friends, in the presence of his family.

He had not shown any previous symptoms and, while running during a game, he stopped and vomited. 118 was called immediately. The timely rescue team who transported him by helicopter to the nearby hospital was of no avail. The police escorted him to the public sanatorium but there was nothing they could do for the very young family man.

He died a few minutes after arriving and there is still no certainty as to the cause of death. One accepted hypothesis is that of a cardiac arrest, followed by a cerebral hemorrhage. The wife was also taken to the emergency room because she felt ill after seeing her husband fall to the ground. She fainted during the maneuvers of the rescuers who were trying to resuscitate Matteo.

Matteo leaves behind 5 small children, three boys and two girls who will not find their father this morning. On social media you can see photos of their happy, united and large family. The man was responsible for the warehouse of the company specialized in flexible hoses and ITG gaskets in Palazzolo dell’Oglio. Many messages from colleagues have been received by the family in the last few hours.

Matteo Ferrecchia lived a simple and peaceful life with his family in Castelli Calepio, a small village near the site of the tragedy. An honest, calm man who worked hard to support his large family without too many demands. Once a week he had the healthy habit of playing five-a-side football under the loving eyes of his wife. Friends and family are devastated and shocked by the news.

