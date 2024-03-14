Less than two weeks have passed since the Amsterdam City Council’s positive recommendation for a second term for the mayor. But again, as in 2020 after the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dam Square: all the balls go to Femke Halsema. In the House of Representatives, the PVV Party asked the cabinet to prevent her reappointment. On

The cause of the unrest was a protest at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum last Sunday. The demonstration in Waterloplein was aimed at inviting Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his statements regarding the war in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have already been killed.

About 1,500 people attended this demonstration, and according to police, the demonstration was generally “good and peaceful.” Some demonstrators climbed into police vans and threw fireworks at police. He subsequently made twelve arrests.

The fuss mainly involves booing and whistling during the symbolic opening of the museum, as well as shouting slogans. In videos circulating on And also: “Hamas is my brother,” a statement in support of the Gaza government responsible for the October 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Those invited to the opening told the NRC on Sunday that they perceived the demonstration as “threatening.” Holocaust survivor Rudy Kortissos, who was allowed to bless the building with his great-granddaughter, was “touched” by the protest, Halsema said. via social networks. She called it “horrible and unfair” and visited him on Monday to say: “How sorry I am and that there will never, ever be an excuse for anti-Semitism.”

“A Real Idiot”

But this did not lessen the severity of the anger. The main criticism of Halsema is that she allowed demonstrators to get too close to the opening guests. “This smacks of a political action by the far-left mayor of Amsterdam. Irresponsible,” wrote Geert Wilders on X. Caroline van der Plas, BBB Chair: got along well in a letter from the editor-in-chief of Nieuw Israëlietisch Weekblad, who is “furious” with Halsema. Outgoing Minister of Justice and VVD leader Dilan Yesilgez mentioned booing guests “a real idiot”. From The liberal Jewish community had to think The 1930s required Halsema to make an “in-depth assessment.”

On Thursday evening, Halsema sent a detailed letter to the city council explaining the opening on behalf of the Amsterdam Triangle. In seven pages, Halsema uses the word “pain” or “painful” six times. For example, she finds it “sick that Holocaust survivors and participants were confronted with the emotions and screams of angry demonstrators.”

The letter shows that the triangle tried to limit this confrontation. For example, one demonstration against the Duke’s visit was moved in advance so that visitors would not have to walk past the demonstrators. Measures were also taken to limit the volume and range of amplified sound from the Waterlooplein demonstration.

The letter also reveals that the most publicized pro-Palestinian protest – near the entrance to the new museum – arose spontaneously around a pre-registered pro-Israel demonstration to welcome Duke to the grand opening. Mayor “It’s sad that [pro-Palestijnse] the demonstrators did not respect this important symbolic moment.” But, according to the triangle, there were no grounds for intervention at that time. The situation was not disorderly or dangerous.

Right to Display

In the letter, Halsema refers to the right to demonstrate. The mayor has no right to interfere with the content or tone of the demonstration. The law further dictates that a demonstration must be permitted “within sight and hearing” of the target the demonstrators are targeting. Expressions that hurt or shock are permitted. Anti-Semitic statements are punishable, but neither the police nor the prosecutor’s office discovered this either that day or after it.

Beyond the law, Halsema could also rely on outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stand up for her after Wilders’ attack: “One thing is for sure: when it comes to maintaining public order, our mayors do not play politics.” said Rutte. King Willem-Alexander also spoke consoling words. “We must not forget that after the liberation of the Netherlands the right to demonstrate also returned.”

But now this right is up for debate again. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives majority agreed to a fundamental debate on “the development of the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands”, which will also likely focus on the Extinction Rebellion, angry farmers and Kick Out Zwarte Piet protests. which has already been discussed in the House of Representatives, there is no longer any dissatisfaction on this matter.

The mayor of Amsterdam intervened in the national debate with her letter on Thursday. According to Halsema, “freedom of demonstration is an important valve for emotion, protest and anger.”

Next week she will have to report to the municipal council, where the local VVD faction has demanded an emergency debate.

