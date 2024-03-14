“The progressive increase in the age at which one becomes a parent is a widespread problem throughout the industrialized West. The problem is not only of a medical nature, it cannot be solved simply by reinforcing assisted reproduction techniques, but mainly of a socio-economic nature In France and Denmark, which are nations in which there has been very strong state intervention in the last 20 years, the data show that, in part, the issue has been resolved. In Italy the Sigo”, Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics , “to preserve fertility you can propose the social freezing procedure”. Giuseppe D’Amato, UOC director of Medically Assisted Procreation (Pma) ASL Bari, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the Sigo-Agoi Puglia regional congress, underway in the regional capital until tomorrow.

The preservation of fertility for social purposes, or social freezing, recalls D’Amato, consists in the “preventive freezing of the eggs, therefore of the female gametes, within the age of 35, in order to then be able to use them over time if the need to conceive arises in a older age, that is, over 40. Today, in fact, the average age of the first approach to an in vitro fertilization center, on average, exceeds 36 years”.

Social freezing – a practice on which, in recent days, the model Bianca Balti has once again turned the spotlight on by announcing via social media that she will give her 21-year-old daughter the opportunity to cryopreserve her own eggs – is one of the forms of fertility preservation for women which growth has been recorded: an increase of 20% year on year is estimated since after Covid. “I believe that, with the intervention of the State, as I suggested in my region”, Puglia, the procedure “could be offered – proposes the gynecologist – in the form of a sort of honor loan. The young patient, at the first employment, could ask for a contribution from the State to be repaid with a small monthly fee in the following years”. An overall treatment, which includes the purchase of drugs for hormonal stimulation and the collection of oocytes, is “around 5-6 thousand euros – estimates the expert – If the State or the Regions, which have decision-making autonomy in the matter, corresponded even just the amount of drugs, the value could be halved. These are not incredible figures – he observes – if we think about the costs of healthcare for elderly patients, or oncology for which, among other things, even in In Puglia, we practice these techniques for patients who, having received the first diagnosis of cancer, can put their gametes aside before undergoing chemo-radiotherapy treatments” so as not to preclude the possibility of becoming parents in the future.

“In other countries – reflects D’Amato – there is a family policy, so social freezing is reserved more for cancer patients, but that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t be the first, or among the first, to invest in this sense We must consider that, when we discuss the preservation of fertility for social purposes, we also fulfill a task that also tends to equalize gender relations.”

“As we unfortunately record – he highlights – it can happen that a patient has children naturally, but then separates and finds herself wanting a child with a new partner, after the age of 40: it is a common experience. In this case , if she could use the gametes she has put aside, we would arrive at a sort of abolition of menopause because women could still conceive, thanks to this procedure, even outside of the biological clock and of mature age”. It’s about offering “one more option to preserve fertility at low costs – concludes the gynecologist – But you have to rely on highly specialized centres”.