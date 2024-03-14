The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, announced that the Secretary of Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso, and the head of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera, have resigned from their positions.

The resignation of both officials arose due to the murder of the Yankee student Kothan and the recent incidents of violence that occurred in the region.

Likewise, he said that he will request the removal of the state prosecutor, Sandra Luz Valdovinos.

Both Yanqui Kotha’s parents and the normalistas demanded the dismissal of the Secretary of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera; the Secretary of Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez; and the prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos.

According to the report, Valdovinos Salmerón is blamed for irresponsibility as a public servant by not calling state police officers who abused their power to testify, and according to the State Code of Criminal Procedures, the omission of the prosecutor’s office would force him to be charged with crimes. that would lead to his dismissal.

