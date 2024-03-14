The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, announced this Wednesday, March 13, the arrest of two individuals, including an opposition leader and a former military officer, who are allegedly involved in a new conspiracy attempt directed against President Nicolás Maduro.

Saab explained that the arrests were carried out in Maturín, located in the state of Monagas, in the east of the country, after the subjects published very severe threats inciting the assassination of the Venezuelan president. These statements were made during a press conference.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed a new conspiracy behind these threats, which were made both by telephone and through social networks,” the prosecutor added.

Those arrested were identified as Whilfer Piña, member of the opposition party La Causa R, and Renzo Flores, sergeant of the National Guard. It is expected that both will be accused before a court specialized in terrorism for the crimes of conspiracy, criminal association and attempted assassination after having planned the attack against Maduro for a year.

According to Saab, Piña made the threats against the president public through a WhatsApp status in which he expressed that “in Maturín it will be the death of Maduro.” The prosecutor also showed screenshots of this publication and the conversations between Piña and Flores in which they designed the conspiracy plan.

In addition, Saab mentioned that the detainees were trying to recruit 50 soldiers with the help of Flores’ former colleagues from the Military Academy. The objective was to seize a tank and the arsenal of a military compound to carry out an attempted coup d’état.

Nicolás Maduro will seek his third government in the next elections in Venezuela. Photo: AFP

The La Causa R party condemned Piña’s arrest, which it described as a “kidnapping.”

From the beginning of the year to date, approximately 40 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in five conspiratorial plans against Maduro, in the period between 2023 and the first months of 2024. Among those detained are human rights activist Rocío San Miguel and four campaign directors of María Corina Machado, an opponent who seeks to challenge the president in the next elections.

Accusations of plans to assassinate the president are frequent within the Chavista government.

Maduro is elected to seek a third government in Venezuela

Maduro was chosen by his party to seek a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections, while the opposition is on the ropes to define a candidate.

Diosdado Cabello, considered number two of Chavismo and vice president of the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), wrote on Monday on the X network: “The bases of the PSUV decided, Nicolás Maduro presidential candidate, 4,240,032 participated.”

The ruling PSUV called assemblies in different states of the country, although the head of state already appeared as a natural candidate. No other names were known by Chavismo to run.

With information from AFP.