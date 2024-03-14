Home Technology

While waiting for the release of Google Pixel 9, there is a lot of news regarding the new Adaptive Touch feature.

Sometimes, working on your smartphone when it rains becomes very difficult. This is because the display does not respond perfectly with wet fingers. Eventually what happens is that the ability of capacitive touch screens to register touch is broken, leading the device to not accept touch or swipe inputs. It seems that this problem has been solved on Google Pixel 9.

But let’s go in order. Currently, some devices come with thick or poor-quality screen protectors that reduce touch sensitivity by a few notches. To best address these issues, many companies have adopted different approaches. One of these has led to devices being equipped with sensitivity settings or dedicated screen protection modes. By doing so, touch sensitivity remains intact in case of rain.

Now, with the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel 9 on the market, things will be taken to the next level thanks to the introduction of an automatic mode: Adaptive Touch. Let’s try to understand what this ability is and how strong its chances are of arriving on Google’s new model.

The Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 version launched last month hinted that Google is planning to add an Adaptive Touch setting to the device. You can find it by going to Settings > Display > Touch Sensitivity.

The setting isn’t visible on the Pixel 8 Pro, which is also running the latest QPR Beta. But whenever Adaptive Touch is enabled, touch sensitivity will automatically adapt to your environment, activities, and screen protection.

While it’s unclear what environmental factors the display will take into account, wet fingers working on a wet screen are a strong possibility. It is very likely that Google is taking inspiration from OnePlus 12.

This device comes with the Aqua Touch feature to adjust the touch sensitivity when the screen is wet, providing great convenience to users who use the phone in the rain.

Not only the environmental conditions, but also the Adaptive Touch mode should adjust the touch sensitivity when a screen protector is detected. With the Google Pixel 8 series, the company has sneakily introduced a new screen protector detector.

What does it do exactly? It can detect when a user puts on or takes off the screen protector. The operating system informs the user that they should enable or disable screen protection mode as needed.

New feature only on Google Pixel 9?

Previously, it was unclear whether the upcoming Adaptive Touch feature would come to existing Pixel devices or be rolled out to future ones like the Google Pixel 8a and Google Pixel 9. Now there are rumors that it will eventually be enabled on the latter model in about to go out.

This is because the code reviewed by Android Authority lists Adaptive Touch as a “P24” feature. While Google always uses codes like “P2X” to refer to Pixel devices that exist for one year. “P23” was used for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro when they were launched in 2023. Therefore the code “P24” means that Google is talking about devices that will launch this year, namely Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Hopes for old devices

It’s unclear whether Google will eventually roll out this interesting feature on older devices as well or whether it will only be exclusive to the Google Pixel 9 and later. The company is continuing to announce feature drops from time to time for its existing devices. So it is very likely that this could come to the Pixel 8 and 7 series in the future.

There are some specific features that Google doesn’t consider for its older devices. A company directive aimed at differentiating its old lines from the new ones. So, for now, the news is mixed, so it’s hard to figure out whether Google will bring Adaptive Touch to the Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 lines or not.

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones, will launch around October, just like the Pixel 8 series. The smartphones will be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset and will have smaller screens, flat panels, and sides.

The camera bump will no longer extend from one end to the other, and the device will be approximately 8.5mm thick. Google may use titanium alloy for the chassis of the devices.

