Giant sequoias, imported to the UK 160 years ago, have found a way to thrive despite the vast difference in climate with California.

Redwoods are native to California, where they have grown luxuriantly for millennia. Sequoias are the largest trees on Earth and in these areas they grow spontaneously scattered in around 70 forests along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

Unfortunately, in recent years, due to devastating fires, many sequoias have burned. 2020 and 2021 saw the area’s worst fire seasons in terms of acreage burned. The fires have even reached Sequoia National Park, also putting the famous 2300-2700 year old “General Sherman” sequoia at risk.

In the UK, however, giant sequoias are not so bad off. This was revealed by a recent study by UCL, the University College of London, according to which the British climate allows giant sequoias to grow as well, if not better than in California, where they are exposed to the risks of increasingly intense heat and periods dry periods alternating with exceptionally rainy periods.

Giant sequoias are one of the largest and longest-lived trees on Earth. Their large trunks and extensive foliage allow them to potentially absorb an average of 85 kg of carbon every year of their very long life, which can last up to 3,000 years, much longer than other tree species.

Researchers have mapped nearly 5,000 individual trees in the UK and found that these giants grow well in the country, offering the opportunity to sequester greater amounts of carbon. Although they can help, like any other tree or forest, in the fight against global warming, their importance is linked more to their history and aesthetics.

The tallest redwood in the UK measures 54.87 metres, a giant compared to most of the UK’s native species, but nothing compared to their American counterparts. This is partly due to the youth of the UK’s redwoods: the oldest was planted in 1863.

The researchers, knowing the exact age of the sequoias, were able to calculate their average growth rate in the different climatic conditions between the three sites in the United Kingdom that host them: Kew, Benmore and Havering. At the first two sites they grew at a rate comparable to that of redwoods overseas, while at Havering the trees grew more slowly, probably due to less rainfall in the region and competition from dense local forest.

“The history of these trees in Great Britain is fascinating – explains Professor Mat Disney, author of the study – initially as symbols of wealth and power, until they were widely planted in parks and woods. They are iconic, but there is almost no study on how fast they will grow or how well they will fare in the UK’s changing climate. I find it amazing to see these giants scattered across the landscape and see how quickly they are growing.”