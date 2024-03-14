One day over lunch, Sir Winston Churchill (1874–1965) and King Ibn Saud (1875–1953) of Saudi Arabia were discussing how to remain vital in old age. “Did you do anything special for this?” – asked the king. To which the British statesman replied: “Only whiskey and cigars. No sports.”

The joke is most likely a fabrication. There is no reliable source for it. But this applies to many fables. In fact, they are too beautiful to check.

The lesson is: there is no single proven recipe for living to old age. Besides, why would anyone need this? Count your age by your friends, not your years / Count your life by your smiles, not your tears is a quote often (and erroneously) attributed to Beatle John Lennon (1940–1980). (The oldest traceable source is a wise inscription on an American greeting card from a century ago.)

The concept of “aging” sounds tiresome. There is a reason for this too. Most people have to endure one or more illnesses before they can breathe their last. Not good.

A more interesting perspective: “staying young.” Can this be achieved, influenced or corrected? Answer: yes, but it doesn’t happen automatically. The following free tips will help you keep your body, mind and soul youthful. From the motto recorded by Erasmus in his Adagia (1536 edition): “If it does no good, it does no harm.”

1. Live a chaotic existence.

Exercise is healthy, but not by definition. A few hours of exercise a week doesn’t automatically make a difference, for a total of almost 120 hours of wakefulness (seven days of sixteen hours). Its beneficial effect approaches zero if the average week is spent mostly sedentary, eating unhealthy and being stressed.

Tip: Read the book Aging in Practice by Rudi Westendorp and David van Bodegom. It begins by describing the lifestyle of rural Ghanaians. They remain vital for a surprisingly long time. Rarely do people die from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, clogged arteries or lung cancer. Their secret: they lead a meager existence. They fill their days with sowing and harvesting their gardens, rummaging in barns and gossiping about village life, walking and washing their hands. No sports.

The Netherlands is not Ghana. But you can get food at any time and anywhere. Walk, chat, run errands. Its beneficial effect is difficult to overestimate.

2. Don’t be isolated in your generation

Growing old alone is no fun. Nor does it deal with purely elderly people. Old people risk becoming hard and sour when they lose contact with young people. Refutation, new ideas, new impressions – they keep things fresh. There are many volunteer jobs for all ages.

In this sense, it is good that nursing homes were abolished (just that word). The instructive Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen (Part 1) illustrates why: “Perhaps lack of commitment is the most important characteristic of life in [zo’n] house. No need to think. You can pour life over it like custard, all the lumps will disappear. Glop, gulp, gone.

3. Live like a child, even as an elderly person.

This is the classic question: “May I ask how old you are?” It should be done innocently. But what does this say? A man is not a machine: “How many kilometers do you have on the odometer?”

Life is not numbers, but time and distance: getting older, further and further. It develops in a circle, a cycle. This is precisely what is taught by the theory of socio-emotional selectivity of Laura Carstensen (1953), an American professor of psychology. She showed that older people, like young people (before puberty), mostly live with their heads in the present. And they really like it. Young and old people have a better understanding of what will make them happy than people between the ages of twenty and sixty. They basically do what they want, and even more so what they supposedly should. They are selective in maintaining relationships and friendships and are quite straightforward in shedding social baggage.

In children this is called because they are still spontaneous; in older people this is considered wisdom. These are different words, but here they mean the same thing.

4. Stand with your back to the wall.

As a figure of speech it sounds unpleasant, but it is recommended as a test. Stand upright against a wall regularly. There are few things that make an older person look as old as hunched shoulders and a drooping head. Press your heels, buttocks, shoulders and head firmly against the wall. Extend your arms up and touch the wall above your head. Hold this for at least a minute.

Does not work? It’s time for some more stretching. This can be done anywhere and anytime. Please try this at home.

5. Apply a small amount of cream to your face or not at all.

It would be difficult to find a more complex industry than the cosmetics industry. She pretends that she can solve skin problems that are partly caused by herself. Which might be okay if it were true, but often these are empty promises.

Specific. The daily habit of taking hot showers and excessive use of shower gels can harm the skin. It attacks the natural protective fat layer. The skin dries and wrinkles. So: a young face ages prematurely. But, lo and behold, salvation may be next to creams in jars with names such as Namasté Anti-Aging Day Cream (about 35 euros), Life Plankton Elixir (65 euros) and Total Age Correction Anti-Age Day Cream (100 euros) . . ).

Not this way. Warm water and a bar of baby soap (about 5 euros) will keep your face clean. Dry place? Apply some greasy ointment (also 5 euros). Don’t do anything else with it. And above all: stay out of the bright sun. This is also in every way preferable to sealing the skin with an expensive non-stick coating.

6. Live your age

Despite all of the above, don’t worry about getting old and staying young. If you look at your own navel for a long time, your neck always gets tense.

